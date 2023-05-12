Undefeated featherweight Ramiro Jimenez faces the toughest test of his young career at Combate Global on Saturday. Nico Barna is sure to fight with a chip on his shoulder as he looks to bounce back from just the second loss of his pro career.
Jimenez pursues his seventh straight win where it all started inside the Combate cage. The 24-year-old has been a terror for almost everyone he's faced, stopping six opponents in Round 1 via knockout or submission. Berna (7-2) is a difficult fighter to put away. The Uruguay-born fighter has no problem going the distance and has only been stopped once, suffering a late third-round submission in his last outing.
Two successful women's atomweights step up in the co-main event spot. Ana Palacios has pieced together an impressive 7-1-1 record and enters Saturday off consecutive submission wins. Japan's Sawada (4-0-1) has never tasted defeat and has submission skills of her own.
Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.
Combate Global card
- Ramiro Jimenez vs. Nico Barna, featherweight
- Ana Palacios vs. Chihiro Sawada, women's atomweight
- Geralbert Castillo vs. Yuji Ephoevia, 160-pounds catchweight
- Katie Perez vs. Stephanie Irurzo, women's atomweight
- Victor Valenzuela vs. Shinsho Anzai, welterweight*
*Denotes postlim
Combate Global info
- Date: May 13
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Start time: 11 p.m. ET (main card)
- How to watch: Paramount+