Undefeated featherweight Ramiro Jimenez faces the toughest test of his young career at Combate Global on Saturday. Nico Barna is sure to fight with a chip on his shoulder as he looks to bounce back from just the second loss of his pro career.

Jimenez pursues his seventh straight win where it all started inside the Combate cage. The 24-year-old has been a terror for almost everyone he's faced, stopping six opponents in Round 1 via knockout or submission. Berna (7-2) is a difficult fighter to put away. The Uruguay-born fighter has no problem going the distance and has only been stopped once, suffering a late third-round submission in his last outing.

Two successful women's atomweights step up in the co-main event spot. Ana Palacios has pieced together an impressive 7-1-1 record and enters Saturday off consecutive submission wins. Japan's Sawada (4-0-1) has never tasted defeat and has submission skills of her own.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Saturday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Ramiro Jimenez vs. Nico Barna, featherweight

Ana Palacios vs. Chihiro Sawada, women's atomweight

Geralbert Castillo vs. Yuji Ephoevia, 160-pounds catchweight

Katie Perez vs. Stephanie Irurzo, women's atomweight

Victor Valenzuela vs. Shinsho Anzai, welterweight*



*Denotes postlim

Combate Global info