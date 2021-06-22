On Tuesday, CBS Sports and Combate Global announced a new deal that makes CBS Sports Network and Paramount+ the exclusive English-language home of the mixed martial arts promotion. The deal covers the remainder of Combate Global's 2021 season and 30 events annually in 2022 and 2023.

The deal kicks off with the next Combate Global event on June 25, which will air live on CBS Sports Network. Events will then stream live on Paramount+ with an additional weekly one-hour recap and highlight show on CBS Sports Network. Preview and highlight shows will also be available weekly on Paramount+.

In addition, the complete Combate Global library will be made available on-demand on Paramount+.

"We are thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and bring Combate Global action to the Paramount+ platform," said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren via press release. "Millions of combat sports fans have heard about Combate Global's fast and furious version of MMA and can now see for themselves. Find out why Combate is 'Much More Action' with our world class announcing team calling the action."

That announce team consists of Max Bretos and UFC women's bantamweight contender Julianna Pena.

More information on the June 25 CBS Sports Network debut card and the remaining 2021 schedule will be announced at a later date.