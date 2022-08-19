Fighters representing the United States and Mexico take center stage at Combate Global. The promotion returns on Friday night with a special edition Combate Global: U.S. vs. Mexico fight card.

Undefeated featherweight Ivan Tena (4-0) puts his perfect record on the line against Roberto Romero Hernandez (4-2-1) in the main event. Tena, a native of Phoenix, has run through opponents since making his pro debut in 2019. All four of his wins are by stoppage with three in the first round. Romero had a rough start to his career but has found his groove notching three straight wins.

Undefeated prospects Valentina Escobar and Yazmin Najera occupy the co-main event. Both women are looking to build momentum in their second professional fights.

Review Friday's Combate Global fight card and viewing information below.

Combate Global card

Ivan Tena vs. Roberto Romero, featherweight

Valentina Escobar vs. Yazmin Najera, 120-pounds

Jaret Betancourt vs. Rodrigo Garcia, flyweight

Katie Perez vs. Andrea Meneses, women's atomweight

Carlos Rivera vs. Landry Ward, featherweight*



*Denotes postlim bout

Combate Global info