Combate Global lays the groundwork to see just how well Victor Cisneros overcomes adversity. Cisneros intends to bounce back from his first career loss when he faces Ramon Vizcarra on Friday night.

Cisneros (5-1) was an undefeated regional prospect entering his Combate Global debut in September. A loss to Sean Mora defied expectations as Cisneros makes a quick turnaround to course correct. Vizcarra (5-4) has struggled with inconsistency throughout his career but enters fight week off a first-round win over Ulysses Molina. Both headliners are grappling enthusiasts with four career submission wins.

Friday's co-main event features a 150-pound catchweight fight between Alejandro Martinez and Shaheen Santana. Nicknamed "Shazam," Santana hopes lightning strikes twice. Santana was once an undefeated prospect who made it to UFC's "Contender Series" show. Defeat on "DWCS" and a subsequent loss to Jair Perez in his Combate debut put him on the back foot. Martinez (13-4-1) is trending upwards, making his Combate return with four straight victories. "The Ultimate Fighter Latin America" Season 3 alum makes his first Combate appearance since June 2019.

Below is the fight card and viewing information for Friday's Combate Global event.

Combate Global card

Victor Cisneros vs. Ramon Vizcarra, bantamweight



Alejandro Martinez vs. Shaheen Santana, 150-pound catchweight



Leo Muniz vs. Felipe Efrain, bantamweight



Gerardo Quintana vs. Mauricio Rios, lightweight

Elizabeth Avila vs. Diana Mogollan, women's strawweight*



*Denotes postlim

Combate Global info