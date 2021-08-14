It's rare to see a one-night tournament in the modern era of mixed martial arts, but that is exactly what fight fans will be treated to on Friday night when Combate Global hosts a one-night, eight-woman strawweight tournament from Univision Studios in Miami. The event will stream live on Paramount+ at 11 p.m. ET as well as a live Spanish broadcast at 12 a.m. ET on Univision.
The quarterfinal matchups break down as follows: Karen Cedillo (4-2) vs. Claire Lopez (4-3); Paulina Vargas (4-1) vs. Claudia Diaz (1-2); Yajaira Cunningham (3-2) vs. Criszaida Adames (4-0) and Yasmine Jauregui (5-0) vs. Stephanie Frausto (8-7).
Read on for everything you need to know before the action goes down from Miami.
Combate Global viewing information
Date: Aug. 13 | Start time: 11 p.m. ET
Location: Univision Studios -- Miami
Stream: Paramount+
Combate Global fight card
|Fighter
|Fighter
|Weightclass
Karen Cedillo
Claire Lopez
Women's strawweight tournament
Paulina Vargas
Claudia Diaz
Women's strawweight tournament
Yajaira Cunningham
Criszaida Adames
Women's strawweight tournament
|Yasmine Jauregui
|Stephanie Frausto
|Women's strawweight tournament
|Camila Rivarola
|Caroline Gallardo
|Women's strawweight alternate
|Hector Fajardo
|Leodegario Muniz
|Bantamweight