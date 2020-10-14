Conor McGregor had been calling for a fight with Dustin Poirier while demanding the bout "must happen in 2020." Now, though, McGregor says he has accepted a UFC offer for the fight -- but it will happen in January 2021.

On Wednesday, UFC president Dana White told ESPN that the promotion did not have an available date for McGregor to headline a card this year, so they presented him with his own date -- Jan. 23, 2021. Hours later on Wednesday, McGregor tweeted that he accepted the date and was hoping to see the fight take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

"I accept, Jan 23rd is on! My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style!" McGregor tweeted. "Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd. I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny."

The end to the tweet doubled down on McGregor's claims he will fight Manny Pacquiao in a boxing match in the near future. White recently told ESPN he has no idea what is happening with the potential return to the boxing ring for McGregor, though it should be noted that Pacquiao recently signed with Paradigm Sports, which is McGregor's management company.

Poirier responded to McGregor's acceptance, writing, "Close to home for me on my birthday weekend! What weight?"

McGregor announced his retirement from the UFC in June -- he'd last claimed to retire in March 2019 -- just months after returning to the Octagon in January to knock out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. In late September, McGregor and Poirier started to discuss an exhibition bout to benefit various charities, including Poirier's Good Fight Foundation. Unsurprisingly, the UFC stepped up to try to put their contracted fighters in the Octagon instead.

McGregor defeated Poirier when the two first met at UFC 178 in September 2014.