Conor McGregor has gone from continuing to push the idea that he is retired, to saying he will box Manny Pacquiao in the Middle East to now issuing a challenge for an open-weight, exhibition MMA fight with Dustin Poirier. Whether it's realistic or not for that match to actually happen, Poirier did accept the bout during an exchange on social media.

McGregor was active during the day on Twitter, ranting at former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier's comments about McGregor sharing his text exchanges with Dana White asking to face Diego Sanchez. That caught the eye of Poirier, who simply responded with "Conor?"

"Hey bro! You want to do an MMA charity fight?" McGregor responded. "Zero to do with the UFC. I will donate half a mill towards your charity for it. Sell it on PPV or work a TV deal and we work out other charities that are close to my heart also. I am engaged in many. Strictly a charity 'exhibition.'"

He continued, "December 12th in the Point depot, Ireland. No weigh ins. Open-weight, unified rules. I will arrange all travel fare for you and family. McGregor Sports and Entertainment MMA, in association with The Good Fight Foundation. Charity Mixed Martial Arts!"

The Good Fight Foundation is a charity started by Poirier and his wife Jolie. The charity has raised money for schools and playgrounds for disabled children.

Responding to the offer, Poirier tweeted, "I'm in! Lets do it! A lot of people will benefit from this."

It's unlikely that the fight could happen given both men having active contracts with the UFC, which likely would prevent even a charity bout without the promotion's blessing. Despite his supposed retirement -- the third of his career -- McGregor has not withdrawn from the USADA drug testing pool. In fact, he was drug tested earlier this month while on his yacht during a vacation. A day later, McGregor was detained in Corsica after being accused of sexual assault.