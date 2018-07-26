Conor McGregor avoids jail time, pleads guilty to disorderly conduct for Barclays incident

Conor McGregor will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct on Thursday after instigating a massive brawl at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 5 ahead of UFC 223.

McGregor, who faced a maximum of seven years in prison after being charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief and several misdemeanors, took the plea deal Thursday. He was subsequently sentenced to restitution for the bus company, five days of community service, anger management and orders of protection involving Michael Chiesa, Ray Borg and Jason Ledbetter for two years. The plea will not affect McGregor's travel visa, nor will it result in a criminal record.

"I just want to say I'm thankful to the D.A. and the judge for allowing me to move forward," McGregor said outside the courtroom, per ESPN. "I want to say to my friends, my family, my fans -- thank you for your support."

The charges stemmed from an incident at Barclays Center in which McGregor threw a hand truck into a bus, shattering the window and forcing Chiesa and Borg to withdraw from the event after being injured by shards of glass.

McGregor hasn't fought since his marquee boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in August of last year. He was stripped of his lightweight championship after UFC 223 due to inactivity. It was awarded to Khabib Nurmagomedov after the event, who defeated Al Iaquinta, a last-minute replacement after Tony Ferguson pulled out of the event with an injury.

McGregor's court appearance was incredibly short -- lasting less than half an hour -- and he's already paid restitution for the damage he caused. Cian Cowley, who trains with McGregor, got three days of community service and will participate in anger management courses for his role in the incident.

The fighter has not yet been punished by UFC for his actions that day and has not stepped inside the Octagon since November 2016. A potential superfight with Nurmagomedov would be a massive bout for the organization and one it can now freely make with McGregor cleared of further punishment.