Conor McGregor calls for Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch in Russia after champion dominates at UFC 242

Conor McGregor hasn't had a professional fight inside the Octagon since his one-sided loss to undisputed lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 last October. Despite being "retired," McGregor recently implied he'd be "fighting until the day I go out" and now is aiming -- or at least posturing -- for a rematch with Nurmagomedov ... in Russia.

After Nurmagomedov (28-0) demolished former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, McGregor (21-4) took to Twitter where he called for his rematch with the undefeated champ to not only take place, but for it to go down in Moscow.

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

Given the violent post-fight brawl that erupted between the McGregor and Nurmagomedov camps after their first meeting, booking a rematch on either man's turf seems like a dangerous idea. While he didn't comment on the idea of doing the fight in Moscow, UFC president Dana White suggested after Nurmagomedov's win that the rematch makes sense if No. 1 contender Tony Ferguson (25-3) doesn't accept the next title fight.

Ferguson vs. Nurmagomedov has been the ultimate cursed UFC fight, first being planned for "The Ultimate Fighter 22" finale in December 2015 only to be canceled when Nurmagomedov suffered an injury. The next attempt to make the fight in April 2016 fell through when Ferguson suffered a lung issue. A bad Nurmagomedov weight cut scratched their interim title clash at UFC 209 in March 2017, and a media set injury to Ferguson less than a week before their scheduled UFC 223 fight in April 2018 resulted in the fight falling through for a fourth time.

So, if there's any chance of a fight falling through and resulting in McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov 2, it's trying to get the champ in the cage with Ferguson.