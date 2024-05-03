Conor McGregor took Ryan Garcia's alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs oddly personally. Garcia reportedly failed a pre-fight drug test that overshadowed his shocking upset of Devin Haney on April 20. McGregor called for Garcia to receive a lifetime boxing ban before taking an unsettling turn.

"Cheated the weight and was juiced, lifetime ban," McGregor wrote in a deleted tweet after Garcia reportedly tested positive for a PED called Ostarine. "Sad to see, sad to say. Sad and a bit sick. Don't come near me if I see you ever Ryan Garcia. I am actually disgusted."

The rant comes after McGregor was seen in Garcia's locker room following his TKO loss to Gervonta "Tank" Davis, where McGregor was seen giving the young fighter words of encouragement.

McGregor compared Garcia's situation to UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley, who received two six-month suspensions from the United States Anti-Doping Agency after twice testing positive for Ostarine. O'Malley's positive tests occurred in 2018 and 2019 with USADA ultimately deeming his levels were consistent with taking a contaminated supplement. McGregor challenged both Garcia and O'Malley to sparring matches. Ironically, O'Mally and Garcia have been angling for a crossover fight between them.

"This Ostarine, it reminds me of Sean O'Malley was on that as well," McGregor wrote. "I don't like this, I'll bust yous both up, do yous want a spar? I will set flights right now for you both for a full-on spar each... Two little Ostarine heads, l'll ride you both like yous are ostriches."