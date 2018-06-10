Conor McGregor celebrates with teammate Cian Cowley as Brooklyn court date looms

Nothing ever seems to really phase Conor McGregor, not even a New York court date. The same could definitely be said about training partner Cian Cowley after what was witnessed on Saturday.

Cowley was taking part in his second professional fight on Saturday during the Brave 13 event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. In the end, Cowley rebounded to earn his first professional victory with a TKO win over Daniel Olejniczak. Afterwards, he received a surprise in the form of McGregor shocking him in his dressing room to celebrate the win. McGregor wasn't able to make it to the SSE Arena in time for his friend's milestone win, but he was able to make it to the celebration.

This might not seem significant on the surface, but it is. That's because both McGregor and Cowley are due to appear in court for their roles in the infamous UFC 223 bus attack in Brooklyn. During the media day session back in April, McGregor, Cowley and a host of other teammates stormed the Barclays Center searching for current UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The incident led to a high-profile arrest of McGregor, who was released shortly thereafter and ordered to appear back in New York on June 14.

Despite all of that hanging over his head, though, McGregor can seem to make light of any situation. Cowley just better remember that the jet for New York leaves on Tuesday.

Congrats @CianCowley from the cells to the stadiums. Not a scratch. They done nothing.

Jet leaves Tuesday my brother have a good one #Animal pic.twitter.com/FUX8gllmDx — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 9, 2018

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where I break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.