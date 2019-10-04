Conor McGregor charged with assault after punching bar patron in Ireland in April

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champ Conor McGregor has officially been charged with assault following punching a bar patron in April.

Video of the incident surfaced in August, showing McGregor hitting what appeared to be an elderly man in a brief scuffle inside a bar in Ireland. Per a report in The Independent, the offense carries a maximum prison term of six months upon summary conviction, a fine of €1,500, or both.

"Apparently this was in a pub in Ireland, and it was an argument over whiskey," UFC president Dana White told Jim Rome at the time. "Conor has a whiskey now, and it was an argument over the whiskey. And Conor reaches out and hits him with a left hook. I don't know the context of it. I don't know the entire story, but he punches a guy, an older man, in the face."

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, McGregor admitted to being "in the wrong" in the incident and said he'll face whatever consequences arise from the situation.

"Whatever comes my way, I will face it," McGregor said. "Whatever comes my way, I deserve it. I will face this head on. I will not hide from it. I was in the wrong. It was completely unacceptable behavior for a man in my position."

McGregor was previously charged with assault in 2018 after throwing a truck dolly through the window of a bus containing Khabib Nurmagomedov and other fighters at UFC 223 media day. McGregor ultimately pleaded guilty to a count of disorderly conduct in the case. He was then arrested and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief in March after allegedly destroying a man's phone outside a Florida night club. Those charges were ultimately dropped when the victim said he was "made whole" by the fighter.

McGregor has recently been stating he will return to the Octagon, ending a retirement he announced in March.