Conor McGregor fires shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's father ahead of UFC 229
McGregor is getting the hype train rolling before his return
Were you the least bit concerned that Conor McGregor wouldn't return to his usual brash, trash-talking self upon his return to the UFC to reclaim the lightweight title he never lost? If you were, then "Notorious" took to the internet on Friday to remind everyone that he's coming back to entertain the masses inside the cage.
Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast In This Corner with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.
The former featherweight and lightweight champion went to Instagram on Friday to fire a cyber blow not at his opponent at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, Khabib Nurmagomedov, but rather his father and trainer Abdulmanap.
We're still in the infant stages, but the hype for this showdown is going to be fun. Calling a fighter a coward is one thing, but calling his father one is clearly trying to break into the mind games. We still have five weeks left to go and plenty more barbs to come.
-
UFC Fight Night 135 prediction, pick
It's a big weekend in the lightweight division when a pair of heavy hitters collide in Lincoln,...
-
UFC 229 fight card, rumors, date
All the info you need for the UFC 229 card coming up in Las Vegas
-
Ferguson-Pettis reportedly set for 229
October's PPV event continues to get bigger and bigger
-
UFC Fight Night 135 DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Cyborg vs. Nunes set for UFC 232
The two best female fighters on the planet are set to face off
-
UFC fighter injures self with drill
Pro tip: Do not stick power drills in your pocket