Conor McGregor fires shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov's father ahead of UFC 229

Were you the least bit concerned that Conor McGregor wouldn't return to his usual brash, trash-talking self upon his return to the UFC to reclaim the lightweight title he never lost? If you were, then "Notorious" took to the internet on Friday to remind everyone that he's coming back to entertain the masses inside the cage.

The former featherweight and lightweight champion went to Instagram on Friday to fire a cyber blow not at his opponent at UFC 229 on Oct. 6, Khabib Nurmagomedov, but rather his father and trainer Abdulmanap.

We're still in the infant stages, but the hype for this showdown is going to be fun. Calling a fighter a coward is one thing, but calling his father one is clearly trying to break into the mind games. We still have five weeks left to go and plenty more barbs to come.