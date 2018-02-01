Conor McGregor hints at return, but doesn't specify whether it'll be boxing or UFC

It hasn't exactly been a secret that Conor McGregor is itching to get back into the ring, but what ring still remains a bit cloudy. McGregor, the current UFC lightweight champion, was in New York on Wednesday for a charity event and noted that he and his team are at the negotiating table for a number of potential fights.

"We'll see, I'm currently in negotiations to face my next opponent," McGregor said via independent street journalist Adam Glyn. "We have many options. There's the current interim lightweight champion [Tony Ferguson]. There's an undefeated Dagestani [Khabib Nurmagomedov]. There might be a big Russian event. There's obviously the [Nate] Diaz trilogy. Of course, the Mayweather fight is there.

"We're just at the table at the moment. Times are good."

Maweather has teased the idea of getting into the Octagon with McGregor in recent days after saying during their media tour last August that they would do MMA next. McGregor is interested in the idea of him doing so and will give him the respect he deserves if it happens.

"If he does -- I know he's flirting with it -- I would have respect for him," McGregor said. "I think it would get his earned respect if he were to step in."

McGregor (21-3, 18 KO) has not fought in UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez to claim the 155-pound belt in November 2016. He took nearly all of 2017 off while his girlfriend, Dee Devlin, welcomed their first child before stepping into the boxing ring against Mayweather in August 2017.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are scheduled to fight for the undisputed lightweight title on April 7 at UFC 223 and, according to UFC president Dana White, hopefully set up a future date against McGregor.