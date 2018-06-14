Conor McGregor, legal team will negotiate plea deal with return court date set for July

Conor McGregor made a quick appearance in a Brooklyn, New York, courtroom on Thursday as a part of his criminal case from an April fracas at the Barclays Center. McGregor and his legal team are said to be working on a plea agreement with the court and are due back on July 26.

McGregor, 29, fought in a boxing match in August 2017 against Floyd Mayweather but had been looking to get back into the Octagon in 2018. However, after teammate Artem Lobov was seen getting slapped across the face by now-lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor made an unexpected trip to Brooklyn where he was seen tossing a dolly through a bus window and injuring multiple UFC fighters on board.

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

"I regret my actions that led to today," McGregor said in a statement after the hearing. "I understand the seriousness of this matter, and I am hopeful this will get worked out."

McGregor is facing 12 total charges for his involvement surrounding the incident at Barclays Center, including one felony count. He is also said to be working on a meeting with UFC president Dana White on his next potential fight. The two sides have been working to schedule a meeting for the past month, but it appears that it will finally take place on June 18, according to White.

"Today, we were here to focus on the court. We're not going to focus on any future plans until we handle this matter," McGregor's agent, Audie Attar, told ESPN. "Right now we're in negotiations with the district attorney. We'll focus on that and focus on the future later."

If successful in reaching the plea agreement, White has indicated Nurmagomedov will be next for McGregor inside the Octagon. That certainly remains to be seen. White was incredibly upset with his biggest star immediately after McGregor's incident.

"He's got some beef with Khabib because of the Artem thing that went down. You don't come into Barclays Center [and] attack people on a bus who are fighting the next day," White said in April. "And the worst part is the women that were on the bus. They're fighters. Rose [Namajunas] is a fighter. Karolina [Kowalkiewicz] is a fighter. But these goons are throwing bike racks and chairs like that through the windows of the bus and didn't care who they hit or who they hurt."