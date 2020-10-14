Conor McGregor has been calling for a fight with Dustin Poirier while demanding the bout "must happen in 2020." Now, UFC president Dana White has confirmed that the fight has been offered -- but for January 2021. White told ESPN that the promotion did not have an available date for McGregor to headline a card this year, so they presented him with "his own date" in early 2021.

"We offered him a fight, we got him his own date," White told ESPN. "We didn't have a date this year. We have everything laid out for this year, with world champions fighting for titles. He wants to fight Dustin Poirier apparently, so we went to [broadcast partner] ESPN and got him his own date. He's been offered Dustin Poirier on Jan. 23. It's a yes or no answer."

As for McGregor's statement that the fight must be in 2020, White said, "That's not how it works. We laid out this year. He was retired. Would anybody disagree he was retired?"

McGregor announced his retirement from the UFC in June -- he'd last claimed to retire in March 2019 -- just months after returning to the Octagon in January to knock out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds. In late September, McGregor and Poirier started to discuss an exhibition bout to benefit various charities, including Poirier's Good Fight Foundation. Unsurprisingly, the UFC stepped up to try to put their contracted fighters in the Octagon instead.

McGregor defeated Poirier when the two first met at UFC 178 in September 2014.