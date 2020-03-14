Conor McGregor praises Ireland's coronavirus response, appears to link aunt's death to virus

On the Instagram page of UFC superstar Conor McGregor, the latest post is a collection of photos with his family and a caption that begins with a big congratulations to Ireland for containing the coronavirus disease -- the country cancelled all of its St. Patrick's Day parades and the government provided a €430 million ($492 million) aid package for health services. The post appear to be a generally positive one that celebrates a big accomplishment of McGregor's home nation.

"Ireland you amazing, amazing country. I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all.

"The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway.

"I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough. If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don't want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I'm like yes friend thank you. As it's more efficient than taking a full picture.

"But it's too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I'd do it. Until now. I'd train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It's inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though!"

However, a deeper look into the rest of the over 400-word caption reveals some particularly interesting news about the fighter's family with regards to COVID-19.

These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin's City centre. I was to announce to the world my @properwhiskey donation to @Tunnel2Towers. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn't go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother's sister. This stupid f----- virus. What the f--- is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f---! Lord thank you 🙏

Stay tight people! We are all we got ❤️ Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you

While it's worth noting that McGregor does not explicitly mention that his aunt died because of coronavirus, his word choice does at least hint at it.

You can see the full Instagram post below.