Conor McGregor released from police custody after posting bail, follow up hearing set
McGregor will be allowed to leave the country after posting his bail
Conor McGregor is no longer in police custody. The UFC lightweight champion was released by the New York Police Department after posting $50,000 in bail and a quick arraignment hearing.
McGregor was charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of felony criminal mischief stemming from his incident on Thursday at the Barclays Center. McGregor was seen on video tossing a dolly and guardrail at a bus carrying multiple UFC fighters. He shattered the glass of the bus, injuring two fighters and forcing them out of their scheduled fights at UFC 223 on Saturday.
McGregor turned himself in to police late Thursday night. He was also not forced to surrender his passport and will be able to travel home to Ireland, but must return for a follow-up hearing on June 14.
McGregor has not fought in UFC since winning the 155-pound title in November 2016 when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in New York. He spent most of 2017 on the shelf, but faced off with Floyd Mayweather in his pro boxing debut in August, losing by 10th-round knockout.
McGregor is set to be stripped of his 155-pound title on Saturday night when Khabib Nurmagomedov faces off with Al Iaquinta in the main event of the fight card in Brooklyn, New York.
