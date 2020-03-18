Conor McGregor says he will be in the UFC Octagon again 'soon' and expects to box again

Since UFC superstar Conor McGregor made a trip to the boxing ring to face Floyd Mayweather Jr. in one of the most lucrative fights in history, he has not returned to the squared circle. That may change in the future, however, as McGregor says he "fully expects" to box again.

Speaking with Bleacher Report, McGregor addressed his future after returning to UFC action in January with a 40-second TKO of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. While there are pending sexual assault allegations against McGregor potentially standing in the way of future plans, he does expect to return to the UFC "soon."

"I am willing to fight anyone and have proved that time and time again," McGregor said. "I look for a good scrap, and if it isn't going to be that, I have no interest. ... The money is not why I do this. I am a very rich man, and my children and those that come after them will be just fine. I love the fight game. I learned many things boxing in Crumlin where I grew up, and my deep love is why I do this today. I will be in the Octagon again soon and fully expect to box again. You will need to stay tuned, but trust me-the fans will enjoy. Giving them what they want and entertaining them is important to me."

Can't get enough UFC? Subscribe to our podcast State of Combat with Brian Campbell where we break down everything you need to know in the Octagon.

McGregor also addressed his UFC 229 loss to lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov. The fight, which took place in October 2018, was McGregor's return to the UFC after his bout with Mayweather. Nurmagomedov scored a submission win in the fourth round of a mostly one-sided fight before a brawl broke out between camps after the fight.

According to UFC president Dana White, McGregor's welterweight win over Cerrone placed him as the top contender in the lightweight division, possibly putting him in line for another crack at Nurmagomedov. That is, if Nurmagomedov retains his title against Tony Ferguson in their planned UFC 249 bout.

Nurmagomedov and his team have insisted McGregor would have to do more than beat Cerrone at welterweight to earn another shot at the title. That, combined with Nurmagomedov's annual layoff to observe Ramadan and McGregor's previously announced plans to fight three times in 2020 leave the next step for McGregor up in the air. But McGregor insists the result of his first time around with Nurmagomedov was due to issues in his own preparation more than any other factor.

"I will admit that [for the Nurmagomedov fight], I did not train properly and was not in perfect condition," McGregor said of the first bout with Nurmagomedov. "Call it what you want. I am hungry today. Hungry like a man who has not eaten for weeks."