Conor McGregor is desperate to become Ireland's next president. McGregor shared a petition on Monday, urging his followers for support after it became clear he wouldn't receive the necessary nominations from Irish politicians.

McGregor, 37, has failed to garner support from the Oireachtas (the legislature) or local authorities (county or city councils) necessary for a nomination. He's also become deeply unpopular in his home country after countless controversies, including being found civilly liable for sexual assault. A poll published by the Irish Independent in April indicated that only 7% of people would vote for a McGregor presidency. With his traditional avenues to the presidency seemingly shut, McGregor turned to social media.

"To the esteemed citizens of Ireland and the Irish diaspora," McGregor wrote. "I, Conor McGregor hereby declare my intention to seek the esteemed office of President of Ireland. The current constitutional framework however, presents a significant barrier to democratic participation. The existing regulations mandate that a candidate must secure nominations from either twenty members of the Oireachtas or four county councils to be eligible for the ballot. This system, while intended to ensure a degree of political influence among candidates, inadvertently restricts the direct voice of the Irish electorate.

"In light of this, I propose a petition advocating for a modification of the nomination process to allow my name be included on the ballot. I contend that the citizens of Ireland, both at home and abroad, should have the unhindered right to determine the candidates who appear on the presidential ballot. Therefore, I implore you to join me in this endeavor by signing this petition. Your support will be instrumental in championing a more inclusive and democratic electoral process, thereby empowering the people of Ireland to shape their own future."

Last September, McGregor expressed interest in succeeding incumbent Ireland President Michael D. Higgins. The Irish president largely has a ceremonial role and is elected directly by the people. The president can exercise limited powers, including appointing judiciaries and signing bills into law, usually with government oversight. The head of government is the Taoiseach, which translates to "chief" and is similar to the role of prime minister. The Republic of Ireland's legislature consists of a lower house -- the aforementioned Dail Eireann -- an upper house called Seanad Eireann, and the elected president. The chief is elected by the Dail and appointed by the president.

The President of Ireland, officially the head of state and supreme commander of the Irish Defense Forces, holds office for seven years and can be elected for a maximum of two terms. The next election is expected in October. Candidates must be an Irish citizen, at least 35 years of age, and be nominated by at least 20 members of the Houses of the Oireachtas, four of the 31 county or city Councils, or themselves in the case of an incumbent or former president.

Last week, McGregor lost his appeal in a civil rape case. He hasn't fought in the UFC since losing to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.