Conor McGregor steals the show on social media after UFC 234, calls for Nate Diaz trilogy fight

UFC 234 may not have given us the middleweight title fight many were hoping for after Robert Whittaker was forced to withdraw with a hernia, but Anderson Silva and Israel Adesanya delivered the goods. The legend and the man calling next put on an amazing performance in the 15-minute main event with both flashing moments of brilliance. The fight truly caught the eye of superstar Conor McGregor, who had plenty to say about it on Twitter.

Silva has pushed UFC to book a superfight against McGregor for the last year or so, with seemingly no answer coming anytime soon. But McGregor seemed to hint at his own interest in the bout before paying homage to the 'Spider' with his incredible defensive techniques.

Anderson is one crafty, crafty Martial Artist.

You only develop these methods through years of hard fought experience.

Phenomenal performance.

The crafty veteran. Big respect always.

It would be an honor! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2019

The “being attacked by bees defense.” Wow!

He has had killer bees on his tracksuits and clothing all these years!

Truly The Spider!

Congratulations Anderson.

A real pioneer. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2019

After Silva said in his post-fight press conference that he'd want a Nick Diaz rematch in Brazil at UFC 237, McGregor went on to add that he'd love to see it with his trilogy fight against Nick's brother, Nate, on the card as well.

Book it. I’ll fight Nate on it. https://t.co/ewh4aQ4E7A — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 10, 2019

He may not be currently active in the Octagon, but McGregor continues to make a splash with his presence on social media during UFC's biggest events and gets people more interested. He also took a shot at Kelvin Gastelum, who declared himself middleweight champion after Robert Whittaker was forced to withdraw with a hernia.