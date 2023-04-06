Stockholm, Sweden, played host to the UFC debut of a charismatic young man on April 6, 2013. Unbeknownst to most, the world was getting its first glimpse of a cult of personality that would seize control of combat sports. His name was Conor McGregor.

McGregor, 24, entered the Octagon for the first time against "The Ultimate Fighter 14" alum Marcus Brimage. The Irishman's fire inside the cage matched his confidence in the pre-fight buildup. McGregor had Brimage looking like a bobblehead, bouncing his head up and down with a barrage of uppercuts that brought the fight to a halt about a minute after it started.

McGregor, in speaking with the media after the fight, may have began his "Mystic Mac" persona with how he discussed his intentions of going for finishes.

"I always feel like when guys will be saying, 'Let's go get Fight of the Night,' and they get up and say, 'Let's get Fight of the Night.' I don't understand that. To me that's a loss. Fight of the Night's a loss," McGregor said. "Because that means the contest has to be close, and I'm not looking for close. I want to dominate and get the win. I think guys that say that—'Let's get Fight of the Night'—I think that's selling themselves short. You can tell where their career is going just by that comment alone."

He clearly also had the eye of UFC president Dana White, who was thoroughly impressed.

"I'm blown away. First of all, it's his first fight ever in the UFC; he walked out tonight and got in the Octagon like it was his 100th fight in the UFC," White said. "From the minute the bell started, he was nice and relaxed and moved around, and even after he gets the knockout, it's like he's been here before and done it 100 times. Kid was totally relaxed, he's a beast, I'm impressed."

It was a cataclysmic rise from there on out. McGregor blew past four more opponents, including a young future UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and destined rival Dustin Poirier, to position himself for a UFC title shot. McGregor's performances in the cage spoke for themselves, but his brash personality expedited the process. A comeback win against Chad Mendes earned him the UFC interim featherweight championship and a shocking 13-second KO of Jose Aldo promoted him to the undisputed champ.