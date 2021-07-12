Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery to repair his fractured tibia on Sunday in Las Vegas. McGregor suffered the injury at the end of the first round of his main event bout with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena. It goes down as Poirier's second win over the Irishman as they were hoping to put a bow on their trilogy that has spanned over seven years, but don't tell McGregor that.

The "Notorious" one posted a video to social media on Sunday night to provide an update to his fans on his status after surgery and in doing so, took his opportunity to take another swipe at Poirier.

"It was a hell of a first round, it would have been nice to get into that second round and then to see what's what, but it is what it is, that's the nature of the business. It was a clean break of the tibia and it was not to be," McGregor said.

"Dustin, you can celebrate that illegitimate win all you want, but you've done nothing in there. That second round would've shown all. Onwards and upwards we go, team. We dust ourselves off, we build ourselves back and we come back better than ever."

Immediately after suffering the injury in the cage, McGregor was still as hostile as ever in going after Poirier and his wife much like he did in the build up to the bout. But he, along with Poirier and UFC president Dana White, has said that there will be a fourth bout down the line once he's healed up and ready to fight again.