Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov odds and picks: Top-rated expert unveils predictions for UFC 229

On Saturday, Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 will draw the attention of amateur and professional bettors alike. McGregor, an Irish showman whose jaw-dropping performances have fueled the fight scene for years now, is making his first octagon appearance in nearly two years against an undefeated fighter who has replaced him at the top of the lightweight division. The latest McGregor vs. Khabib odds have McGregor as a +150 underdog (risk $100 to win $150), while Nurmagomedov is -180 (risk $180 to win $100). Before you make your McGregor vs. Khabib picks or try to take advantage of any other UFC 229 odds, you'll want to see what combat sports expert Brian Campbell has to say.

Campbell is CBS Sports' top MMA expert and the host of the "In This Corner" podcast. He has helped guide bettors to major cashes with picks such as Daniel Cormier (+140) over Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title and Derrick Lewis (+255) over Francis Ngannou at heavyweight in a parlay at UFC 226. Anybody who has been following him is way, way up.

Now, he has scoured the UFC 229 odds and locked in his top picks for Saturday's big fight. For the UFC 229 undercard, we can tell you Campbell likes Anthony Pettis (+260) to upset Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout. Pettis submitted Michael Chiesa early in the second round of his most recent bout at UFC 226, and Campbell suspects the momentum is one factor that will help carry him through.

"The combination of former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson rushing back from major knee surgery after just five months and Pettis starting to finally look like his former champion self as of late could make this a sneaky trap fight for 'El Cucuy,'" Campbell told SportsLine

Campbell has also evaluated McGregor vs. Khabib at UFC 229 from every possible angle and released insider picks on that huge fight.

Entering the fight at 21-3, but without having entered the octagon since November 2016, McGregor is undoubtedly a wild card Saturday night. Known for his enormous power after ending 18 of his career victories with striking knockouts or TKOs, McGregor is an even more refined striker now after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last year. He'll be looking to stop the fight early having only gone the distance twice in his MMA career and only once in a five-round match.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Nurmagomedov (26-0) will be looking to get into the clinch to take advantage of his judo background before taking the fight to the ground to utilize his superior wrestling skills.

A versatile fighter, Nurmagomedov has won 10 of his fights via decision, eight by submission and eight by KO or TKO, though primarily via the ground-and-pound. So expect the fight to be decided by who can actually dictate the style of the match.

Campbell has evaluated all these factors and made a strong pick on the money line for Khabib vs. McGregor. He has also identified a prop bet you should be all over that could lead to a payout of over 30-1.

Which side of McGregor-Khabib should you back on the money line? And which prop bet could lead to a massive payout on Saturday? Visit SportsLine now to get the top picks for McGregor-Khabib and UFC 229, all from an elite MMA insider who has made huge UFC calls.