UFC has confirmed plans to host an event at the White House, and Conor McGregor wants to be at the center of it. McGregor has laid out his rather lucrative demands to be on that card, and they might give Dana White sticker shock.

In July, a UFC spokesperson confirmed that the organization was working with the White House to schedule a future event, and President Donald Trump suggested it should be set for July 4, 2026 to celebrate the country's 250th birthday. McGregor immediately threw his name into the ring for a potential fight.

Now, McGregor has taken his contract demands to social media. The Irish legend wants $100 million and fast-track visas for all his family and friends to be in attendance.

That number seems awfully high considering McGregor took home around $30 million for his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017.

As for the visas, McGregor is likely referring to the "Gold Card" visas implemented by the Trump administration via executive order on Sept. 19. The program allows anyone who donates a $1 million gift to the Commerce Department to get a fast-tracked immigration process.

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, hasn't fought since losing to Dustin Poirier in 2021 where he suffered a broken tibia in his leg. He was slated to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but McGregor had to pull out with a broken pinky toe.

In anticipation of a comeback, McGregor rejoined the UFC's drug testing pool over the summer. That was the first step toward him getting back into the Octagon, but it remains to be seen whether he will get another fight on the books.