Coronavirus: Conor McGregor urges vigilance, calls for lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic

Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor has continued his push for strict self-quarantine efforts in his home country as the coronavirus pandemic has continued to spread across the globe. After a few days of positive trends for Ireland in terms of confirmed cases dropping, McGregor took to social media to encourage best practices for his countrymen and women to continue to slow the spread of the virus.

"Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland," McGregor posted on Instagram. "We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases."

McGregor also recommended the Irish public resist the urge to go out during the "peak" of the weekend on Saturday, stating vigilance was needed. Ireland has issued some "lockdown" measures to be placed while attempting to slow the spread of coronavirus, but in recent days, experts have suggested the country is inching closer to being the latest to expand on more restrictive lockdown measures.

Trinity College Dublin immunologist Luke O'Neil tweeted Saturday, "Latest science says you HAVE to stay home. 60% of infections now estimated from people with NO symptoms. 1 in 3 people have no symptoms but are infectious. It hasn't hit yours lungs but it's in your throat u cough or simply breathe it out. Stay home."

On Tuesday, McGregor followed up the Instagram post from over the weekend with a plea on Facebook calling for Irish officials to stop debating a total lockdown and implement it immediately, calling any more time spent on debate "needless time from the clock."



"I know a good, tough fight when I see one, and we have one on our hands now," McGregor said. "I want to call upon my people, the great people of Ireland. This fight needs us all. We are all in the red corner together awaiting the bell. Let's gather together and ring the bell ourselves -- including the people of the rest of the world. True lockdown must begin and it must begin now. A lockdown together. A lockdown united. We must close our airports. We must close all non-essential business."

The time is now 🇮🇪🙏🌍 Closing of Airports as well as all non essential business, along with stricter adherence to social distancing, must be put in place now! God speed! We can do this ❤️ Posted by Conor McGregor on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

McGregor recently returned to UFC action for the first time in more than a year, scoring a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event of 246 in January. UFC president Dana White said the victory put McGregor in the position of No. 1 contender to the winner of the UFC 249 lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson.