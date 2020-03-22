Coronavirus: Conor McGregor urges vigilance to Irish residents in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic
The Irish star urged the public to continue efforts in slowing the spread of coronavirus after a promising few days
As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe and more and more positive cases emerge, Ireland received some optimistic news over the end of last week with the number of new confirmed cases dropping for two consecutive days. Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor urged men and women across the country to continue their self-quarantine efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
"Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland," McGregor posted on Instagram. "We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases."
McGregor also recommended the Irish public resist the urge to go out during the "peak" of the weekend on Saturday, stating vigilance was needed. Ireland has issued some "lockdown" measures to be placed while attempting to slow the spread of coronavirus, but in recent days, experts have suggested the country is inching closer to being the latest to expand on more restrictive lockdown measures.
Trinity College Dublin immunologist Luke O'Neil tweeted Saturday, "Latest science says you HAVE to stay home. 60% of infections now estimated from people with NO symptoms. 1 in 3 people have no symptoms but are infectious. It hasn't hit yours lungs but it's in your throat u cough or simply breathe it out. Stay home."
View this post on Instagram
Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland! We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases. These are encouraging drops each day but we are still above 100 a day. With today being Saturday and the peak of our weekend, plus the fact we have received lower numbers each day, we will all feel tempted to get out and back to living our normal lives again. But now is the time we must remain most vigilant! Remain most vigilant and put this fully to bed. Otherwise we run the risk of going around in circles with these numbers until they hit a spike we then can’t contain. Stay tight Ireland! We will do this! Together in unity! God speed to everyone around the world fighting this virus. We fight it side by side! ☘️🌍🙏❤️ Team work makes the dream work, God bless!
McGregor recently returned to UFC action for the first time in more than a year, scoring a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event of 246 in January. UFC president Dana White said the victory put McGregor in the position of No. 1 contender to the winner of the UFC 249 lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson.
