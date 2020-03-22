Coronavirus: Conor McGregor urges vigilance to Irish residents in dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

As the coronavirus pandemic spreads across the globe and more and more positive cases emerge, Ireland received some optimistic news over the end of last week with the number of new confirmed cases dropping for two consecutive days. Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor urged men and women across the country to continue their self-quarantine efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

"Quick reminder to stay vigilant with our quarantine efforts, team Ireland," McGregor posted on Instagram. "We have seen a drop over the last 3 days in numbers of infected. From 191 cases on Thursday, March 19th (Our heaviest day to date) to a slight decrease of 126 the following day, Friday March 20th. To now today, Saturday March 21th, a total number of 102 new cases."

McGregor also recommended the Irish public resist the urge to go out during the "peak" of the weekend on Saturday, stating vigilance was needed. Ireland has issued some "lockdown" measures to be placed while attempting to slow the spread of coronavirus, but in recent days, experts have suggested the country is inching closer to being the latest to expand on more restrictive lockdown measures.

Trinity College Dublin immunologist Luke O'Neil tweeted Saturday, "Latest science says you HAVE to stay home. 60% of infections now estimated from people with NO symptoms. 1 in 3 people have no symptoms but are infectious. It hasn't hit yours lungs but it's in your throat u cough or simply breathe it out. Stay home."

McGregor recently returned to UFC action for the first time in more than a year, scoring a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in the welterweight main event of 246 in January. UFC president Dana White said the victory put McGregor in the position of No. 1 contender to the winner of the UFC 249 lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and challenger Tony Ferguson.