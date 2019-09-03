Cris 'Cyborg' Justino signs with Bellator MMA as promotion lands former UFC featherweight champion
The former UFC featherweight champ has a new home
Bellator MMA has landed a major free agent with Tuesday's announcement from president Scott Coker that the promotion has signed Cris "Cyborg" Justino. The announcement comes just over a month after Cyborg's final UFC bout and subsequent release, and according to Coker, it's the most lucrative contract in women's mixed martial arts history.
"I have worked with countless athletes over my thirty-plus years of promoting combat sports, but there is no one quite like 'Cyborg'," Coker said in a press release. "Her ability to excite the crowd from the moment she makes her walk to the cage is special, and having had the pleasure of promoting several of her fights in the past, I am looking forward to the opportunity of promoting her once again.
'Cyborg' is the most dominant female fighter in the history of the sport and she will be a perfect fit here at Bellator, where champion Julia Budd and the other women that make up best female featherweight division in the world have eagerly awaited her arrival."
Cyborg, a former Invicta FC and UFC featherweight champ, defeated Felicia Spencer in the final fight of her UFC contract at UFC 240 in July. Rather than negotiating to retain Cyborg for future Octagon appearances, UFC president Dana White announced the promotion would waive its standard three-month negotiation period, allowing Cyborg to immediately seek another deal. White vehemently proclaimed UFC was "out of the Cyborg" business just days following the fight.
"All this other bulls--t she's putting out there, again, to avoid fighting Amanda Nunes," White said. "Message received, I get it. I'm going to release her from her contract. I will not match any offers. She is free and clear to go to Bellator or any of these other organizations and fight these easy fights that she wants. Done. Done deal,"
The Brazilian star is two fights removed from her shocking 51-second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in December 2018 which cost her the featherweight crown. Prior to the defeat, Cyborg was riding a 20-fight winning streak in her career. She captured the UFC women's featherweight championship at UFC 214 in July 2017 and successfully defended the title twice prior to losing to Nunes.
