Cris Cyborg says she's ready to fight Amanda Nunes in July at UFC 226 event

UFC women's featherweight champion has changed her stance a bit in regards to an upcoming superfight against bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. Monday evening, Cyborg let everyone know she's ready for the much-anticipated showdown to happen this summer.

Cyborg took to her social media accounts to announce that she's agreed to fight Nunes this coming July during International Fight Week at the UFC 226 event in Las Vegas. While Cyborg wasn't very receptive to the idea of battling Nunes at first, apparently she's had a change of heart.

I have agreed to fight Amanda Nunes Leoa July 7th in Las Vegas as part of #UFC226 and #InternationalFightWeek. I am now... Posted by Cristiane "Cyborg" Santos on Monday, January 22, 2018

Cyborg, who's coming off a successful title defense against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm at UFC 219, has been adamant about competing against true featherweights. She's stated that she'd at least prefer Nunes notch a win in the division before she gets a title shot, although now it appears she's changed her tune.

As for Nunes, she's been open to making this superfight happen, as has been UFC president Dana White. Following Cyborg's win over Holm at UFC 219, White proclaimed that Cyborg vs. Nunes was indeed the fight to make happen next.

"Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg," White said. "That is the fight to make, and that is the fight, I will make. That's the fight.

"Amanda Nunes is a big, strong, powerful puncher. I think she matches up very well with Cyborg too, and I think that's a fun fight. And that's the fight to make."

Many would agree with White's sentiment of this being the fight to make next, and with Cyborg coming on board with her agreement to participate, that's a huge step in the right direction toward it coming to fruition.