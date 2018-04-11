Cubs, Dodgers and Red Sox are still not worth as much as what UFC sold for in 2016

When UFC was sold for an unprecedented $4 billion in July 2016, the mixed martial arts industry instantly became part of the biggest sale in sports history. Just under two years later, that would almost still be the case, according to Forbes.

In an interesting twist with figures released on Wednesday, the business magazine estimated that value would be enough to purchase just about every MLB team. Here's what the current 2018 value of the top 10 MLB franchises looks like:

New York Yankees: $4 billion

Los Angeles Dodgers: $3 billion

Chicago Cubs: $2.9 billion

San Francisco Giants: $2.85 billion

Boston Red Sox: $2.8 billion

New York Mets: $2.1 billion

St. Louis Cardinals: $1.9 billion

Los Angeles Angels: $1.8 billion

Philadelphia Phillies: $1.7 billion

Washington Nationals: $1.675 billion

All you math wizards out there already have this figured out, but that means UFC went for as much as the Yankees are currently worth back in 2016. Take from that what you will, but the comparison is still pretty astounding. You could have the Angels and the Cardinals for less than what it cost WME-IMG to buy the MMA giant -- and dish out a 2,000-percent return to UFC's ownership group in the process. A reminder that UFC president Dana White and Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta bought the organization for $2 million in 2001.

NFL teams would stand a better chance against the UFC sale, as Forbes estimated in September 2017 that at least one franchise -- the Dallas Cowboys -- was worth more than $4 billion. The next closest team, the New England Patriots, was valued then at $3.7 billion.