UFC Fight Night on Saturday is in need of a new main event. Heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and was removed from the card and his scheduled bout with Derrick Lewis was canceled, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani. The two were expect to headline the fight card on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It is unclear yet what fight will take its place atop the marquee. Light heavyweight Anthony Smith and Devin Clark were scheduled to square off in the co-main event.

Blaydes, 29, is arguably the hottest fighter in the heavyweight division not named Francis Ngannou. He has won four straight bouts since his 2018 loss to Ngannou while facing top levels of competition. In fact, his only two professional losses have come at the hands of the No. 1 contender.

Lewis, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight win streak after knocking out Aleksei Oleinik in August.