Cris 'Cyborg' responds to fight offer from Ronda Rousey's coach: Let's do it in WWE

The more former UFC champion Ronda Rousey continues to tease a turn toward professional wrestling, the less likely it is we will ever see her again inside the Octagon.

That hasn't stopped her much maligned coach Edmond Tarverdyan from breaking his silence Monday and wishing for one more fight. Tarverdyan told MMAFighting.com that although he's unsure if Rousey, 30, will return, he would prefer to face one specific opponent -- UFC women's featherweight champion Cris "Cyborg" Justino.

"That's the one," Tarverdyan said. "I want that fight. When I trained Ronda, I know Ronda could beat Cyborg. I know that. Cyborg is too slow."

Justino, 32, who recently obtained her professional boxing license in the state of California, is currently training in Thailand and has campaigned relentlessly on social media for a Dec. 30 title defense at UFC 219 against Holly Holm. But "Cyborg" heard Tarverdyan's comments and responded Tuesday in a post on her website.

"If Ronda is going to return for only one more fight, I think it should be against Miesha Tate," Justino said. "When I wanted to fight her, it was because she was at the top of her game and she had all of the confidence in the world. She had not been KO'd twice in a row and some people were actually saying she could beat Floyd Mayweather in a fight.

"I wanted the challenge so bad I almost killed myself trying to make the lowest weight possible just to give this fight to the fans, and she made every excuse for it not to happen."

Rousey (12-2) hasn't fought since suffering a 48-second knockout loss to bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in her first bout since losing her title to Holm one year before. The fall from grace has been a steep one for Rousey, who for years refused to fight Justino unless she could cut down to 135 pounds.

Justino made multiple attempts to do so but eventually settled for making her UFC debut in 2016 at a catchweight of 140 pounds. UFC subsequently created a 145-pound division in a division many have perceived to be for Justino.

While Justino added that both she and Rousey "are now at different chapters in our careers" and that her pursuit of Rousey in an MMA bout has now expired, "Cyborg" hinted at platform where the two might do battle.

"If Ronda is wanting to make the fight for the fans, I would still be willing to give them it, but I think it would be better to take place inside the WWE ring," Justino said. "For her, it gets her one step closer to Hollywood, and for me, it would be another exciting challenge and a chance to test my athletic ability. I also think this would be the best platform for Edmond as he is not nothing but a joke of a coach!"

Justino has spent recent weeks tweeting at WWE superstar Becky Lynch, who is currently in a relationship with UFC fighter Luke Sanders, about the two of them doing a match at WrestleMania.