Dana White: Bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cris Cyborg next

When Cris Cyborg defeated former bantamweight champion Holly Holm last weekend at UFC 219 via unanimous decision, everyone wondered what was next for the dominant 145-pound champion. More specifically, UFC fans wondered whether or not we could be getting set for a huge champion vs. champion showdown featuring Cyborg taking on another dominant female competitor in current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Well, that may become a reality sooner rather than later.

UFC president Dana White sat down to talk with Yahoo!'s Kevin Iole, and in addition to discussing numerous other topics surrounding the company and the year ahead, he was quick to let it be known that Nunes wants to be the next one to get a crack at the women's featherweight champion. And he seems determined to make sure the fight happens next.

"Amanda Nunes wants to fight Cyborg," White said. "That is the fight to make, and that is the fight, I will make. That's the fight.

"Amanda Nunes is a big, strong, powerful puncher. I think she matches up very well with Cyborg too, and I think that's a fun fight. And that's the fight to make."

Since Cyborg's win over Holm last Saturday night, the rumored next move for her has been a bout with Invicta FC featherweight titleholder Megan Anderson. But, it goes without saying that booking a champion vs. champion bout with the powerful Nunes some time in 2018 would be much more lucrative for the company in just about every facet. Anderson was originally scheduled to take on Cyborg in July 2017, but was forced to withdraw for personal reasons.

Nunes last fought in September at UFC 215 where she successfully defended her bantamweight title with a split decision win over Valentina Shevchenko, her second win over Shevchenko in her career.