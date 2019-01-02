Dana White believes Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov 2 should happen in 2019

We can all safely assume that a rematch between Conor McGregor and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will happen at some point, but the question on everyone's mind since last October has been whether it will happen immediately or not. If it's up to the man with the booking power, UFC president Dana White, then we may see the two rivals battle again sooner rather than later.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, White was asked if we will see McGregor-Khabib 2 some time in 2019, and while the UFC president did address all the moving parts in the situation, he seems rather optimistic he can get the rematch together before this new year comes to a close.

"I think a lot of people want to see that fight," White said. "Again, we still haven't gone before the Nevada State Athletic Commission. That's gotta happen, and when that does, we can figure out how this whole thing plays out.

"Is Max [Holloway] moving to '55? Tony Ferguson [is] obviously in the mix. So we've got to see how this thing plays out. Obviously guys are gonna have to win. It depends on how long the suspensions are and things like that. But as long as everything goes right, this fight should happen."

At UFC 229 back on Oct. 6 of last year, the heated rivalry -- that reached a boiling point during the infamous Brooklyn bus attack prior to UFC 223 in April -- came to a head with Nurmagomedov retaining the 155-pound title by submitting the former champion in the third-round of what was a lopsided affair. Following the bout, though, Nurmagomedov decided the victory over the man who taunted him for months was not enough. He leapt over the cage and launched an assault on McGregor teammate Dillon Danis that triggered an embarrassing brawl to close out the event. That brawl has the futures of both men in question as they await word from the Nevada State Athletic Commission regarding their punishments, as White referenced above.

Still, while the immediate rematch has its share of drawbacks, it's understandable that White would like it to happen as soon as possible. McGregor vs. Khabib was the most lucrative main event in the promotion's history, drawing an estimated 2.4 million pay-per-view buys. The rematch may not bring that number back, but if the story is told right leading up, all involved could stand to make a lot of money a second time around.