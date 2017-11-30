Dana White claims he kept Ronda Rousey from tattoos, Conor McGregor didn't listen

Adding the sudden elements of money and fame to a young fighter's personal life can often create problematic realities for a fight promoter.

UFC president Dana White, who sat down with media members at a luncheon in Las Vegas this week, talked about his difficulties in getting Conor McGregor to return to the Octagon after making a reported $100 million against Floyd Mayweather in August. White was also asked whether he has tried to give advice to fighters like Jon Jones, who have self-sabotaged their own careers to varying degrees.

"I've learned over the years you can't have these conversations with them. They are all grown men and women," White said. "To be honest with you, the only one who has ever really listened to me in f------ all these years is Chuck [Liddell] and Ronda [Rousey]."

White went on to relay a funny story in which Rousey, the former UFC women's bantamweight champion who made a meteoric run to become the promotion's biggest star, once approached him about getting tattoos.

"Ronda was going to get a sleeve and I said, 'No, you are f------ not,'" White said. "A sleeve. Tattoos all the way up to her f------ neck. I said, 'No, no you are not. You are not getting a sleeve. Listen, tattoo yourself up as much as you want when you retire. Do not get a sleeve.' And she listened to me."

To illustrate his point, however, that the majority of fighters had not taken his advice so easily, White remembered McGregor having a completely different response.

"I told Conor to stop doing it and he said, 'You're f------ old, that's why you don't like it,'" White said. "I said, 'You think a f------ screaming gorilla on your chest looks good?' He said, 'You're too old, you don't get it.' I said, 'Maybe you're right.'"

White, who doesn't have tattoos, was asked whether he would consider getting his first. His response was simple: Never.

"Think about this; everybody in this room right now, what do you love so much other than your kids that you would tattoo on your body?" White said. "What the f--- would you tattoo on your body? I'll buy a t-shirt in every color and I'lll wear it everyday for 30 days. I guarantee you that you get tired of it.

"Imagine if back in the 80s I got a tattoo? What the f--- would I have on me right now? S--- that I'm definitely not into right now, I can promise you that. I'd have the Culture Club logo on my f------ back or something right? Hell no."