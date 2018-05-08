Dana White: Company targeting Georges St-Pierre-Nate Diaz lightweight bout for UFC 227

Despite his comments to the contrary in recent days, UFC president Dana White is apparently very much working on an Octagon return for Nate Diaz after a near two-year layoff and the fight is a big one.

"We are working right now to put together a Georges St-Pierre versus Nate Diaz fight," White told the "UFC Unfiltered" podcast on Monday. "It is true and they would fight at 155 pounds.

White said "in my perfect world" he would be targeting the fight as the co-main event for UFC 227 on Aug. 4 in Los Angeles, which will be headlined by a bantamweight title rematch between TJ Dillashaw and former champion Cody Garbrandt. White, who also acknowledged that "nothing goes perfect in this world," would also look to fill out the card by adding Alexander Gustafsson-Luke Rockhold in a non-title light heavyweight bout and middleweights Derek Brunson and Antonio Carlos Jr. Of note, the final matchup discussed has already been announced for the card.

St-Pierre, 36, the greatest welterweight champion in UFC history, returned from a four-year retirement in November to defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight title. GSP was forced to pack on a ton of muscle to get to 185 pounds and vacated the title shortly after because of an illness.

While it remains to be seen whether the idea of GSP moving down two weight classes and cutting muscle is a good idea as an inactive fighter in his late 30s, St-Pierre (26-2) has constantly teased the idea in hopes of adding to his legacy. No UFC fighter has won titles in three different weight classes.

While GSP-Diaz would be an instant pay-per-view success for UFC at a time when the company could badly use such a thing, a move to an already crowded lightweight division opens up the door for even more big-money matches involving St-Pierre, including champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. A potential blockbuster between GSP and former champion Conor McGregor would also be a safe bet to break UFC PPV records.

Speaking of such records, Diaz was the fighter who helped set the current mark (1.65 million buys) during his last appearance in August 2016, a disputed split-decision loss to McGregor. According to White, all Diaz has done since then is turn down offers for big fights, although Diaz (19-11) has disputed many of those claims as both sides have publicly traded insults.

"We have been offering Nate Diaz fights for however long," White said. "In his contract, and [older brother] Nick Diaz, I have to give them three fights a year. If I fail to give them three fights a year, I have to pay them. I have honored my contract with those guys. They keep turning down fights, which extends their contracts."

Diaz, 33, who defeated McGregor as a late replacement at UFC 196 in 2016, became a viable PPV star following their heated two-fight rivalry but was never able to secure a trilogy fight as McGregor began his own two-year layoff, fighting Floyd Mayweather in his pro boxing debut last summer.

One thing to consider is how increasingly difficult it is to take White at his word publicly. Just last week, White vehemently shot down reports that UFC was in negotiations with Diaz for an Aug. 4 return and said that "nothing is going on."

St.-Pierre has had plenty of history with the Diaz family after a long feud with Nick at welterweight. Nick Diaz was pulled from their original meeting at UFC 137 in 2011 for no-showing a news conference. St-Pierre went on to defeat him by unanimous decision in 2013 at UFC 158.