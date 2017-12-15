Dana White dismisses Conor McGregor boxing rumors: 'He's not boxing anyone'

UFC president Dana White has been pretty vehement in his statements about what lightweight champion Conor McGregor is going to do next. McGregor, who did not compete in MMA in 2017 while taking on Floyd Mayweather in a "one-off" boxing match in August, has been contemplating his next move for the last couple months. Last week, Manny Pacquiao noted that discussions have begun for the two to square off in the boxing ring. Although White said that is not happening and that if those talks had begun, he was going to sue, fans have grown tired of McGregor holding up the 155-pound division.

Now, White is even responding to people on Twitter criticizing him and UFC.

He’s not Boxing anyone so calm down cry babies. — Dana White (@danawhite) December 15, 2017

McGregor has been showing up in headlines for the wrong reasons for the past couple of months. He jumped into the cage during a Bellator event to celebrate with a teammate, but then shoved the referee when he tried to usher him out of the cage. McGregor won the lightweight title with a TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.