Dana White dismisses Conor McGregor boxing rumors: 'He's not boxing anyone'
The UFC president tried to squash any thoughts of McGregor not return to the Octagon
UFC president Dana White has been pretty vehement in his statements about what lightweight champion Conor McGregor is going to do next. McGregor, who did not compete in MMA in 2017 while taking on Floyd Mayweather in a "one-off" boxing match in August, has been contemplating his next move for the last couple months. Last week, Manny Pacquiao noted that discussions have begun for the two to square off in the boxing ring. Although White said that is not happening and that if those talks had begun, he was going to sue, fans have grown tired of McGregor holding up the 155-pound division.
Now, White is even responding to people on Twitter criticizing him and UFC.
McGregor has been showing up in headlines for the wrong reasons for the past couple of months. He jumped into the cage during a Bellator event to celebrate with a teammate, but then shoved the referee when he tried to usher him out of the cage. McGregor won the lightweight title with a TKO victory over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in November 2016.
-
How to watch UFC Fight Night Winnipeg
Even with no one defending belts on the main card, these fights will be brawls
-
Lawler-dos Anjos: Preview, prediction
A pair of former champions headline Saturday's loaded card in Winnipeg
-
MMA: St-Pierre's future
What's next for Georges St-Pierre? BC and King Mo break it down this week
-
Miocic-Ngannou to headline UFC 220 card
Miocic has dominated the competition since winning the title in May 2016
-
UFC Fight Night Fresno: How to watch
Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega are ready to throw down in this featherweight scrap
-
GSP might have given UFC its best gift
Despite vacating his title, GSP opened one of the most stacked divisions in the sport
Add a Comment