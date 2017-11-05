Dana White: GSP vs. Robert Whittaker will be next for UFC middleweight title

UFC president Dana White sounds ready to book his next middleweight title bout. White said after UFC 217 that newly-crowned champion Georges St-Pierre will face off with interim champ Robert Whittaker as the division's next title fight, he just doesn't know when yet.

St-Pierre rallied for a sluggish second round against Michael Bisping on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden to lock in a rear-naked choke and submit the then-champ and earn the 185-pound title. Whittaker is coming off a gutsy unanimous decision victory over Yoel Romero at UFC 213 to take the interim title, but is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered during the fight.

St-Pierre sounded somewhat skeptical as well when asked about what was next for him.

"This is not really my real weight, I did it for my challenge," St-Pierre said. "There was a time in my career that I was too busy with one challenge after another. I was too small to fight at this weight but now I've put on muscle mass and I am comfortable here. I decided to take a shot because I took on some muscle mass."

St-Pierre will also likely need some time to recover as he was transferred to a local hospital after the fight and unavailable to talk with media.