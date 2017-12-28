Dana White hoping for summer return for UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor

With his fighting future uncertain after earning a reported $100 million for his professional boxing debut in August, the timeline for a Conor McGregor return to the octagon remains fluid entering 2018.

UFC president Dana White made the media rounds Thursday to promote this weekend's UFC 219 card in Las Vegas and mentioned that he's hopeful for the summer.

"I haven't talked to Conor about fighting, we talked about other things," White told ESPN's "SportsCenter". "He has made a lot of money and I"m sure him and his family had an amazing Christmas. Let's get through the holidays and hopefully he starts to get the itch to come back and hopefully we can get him back this summer.

McGregor, 29, hasn't fought for UFC since knocking out Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight championship in November 2016 at UFC 205. After taking time away from the octagon for the birth of his son in May, McGregor lost a 10th-round TKO to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

Citing McGregor's financial windfall, White remained steadfast of late that he's not fully convinced "The Notorious" will 100 percent return.

"Money is always a factor but we have never had a problem getting a deal done with Conor McGregor," White said. "I don't see that being a problem, the question is does he want to come back and do it? No matter how much money you make, I always feel like with certain people you can only go on so many vacations and there is only so much stuff you can buy and then you are ready to get back to the grind. Hopefully."

During an appearance Thursday on FS1's "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" show, White insisted that McGregor's UFC return must come against interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson and not in a trilogy against Nate Diaz.

"What we have to do is he needs to defend that title," White said. "Nate isn't even in the title picture. That's one of those fights that shouldn't have been made in the first place but it happened at that time. It was great, it was an amazing fight and people loved it. Somewhere down the line there's a possibility for a trilogy, but right now he has to defend his title against Tony Ferguson. That's the fight right now if he wants to come back."

Pressed by Skip Bayless whether UFC needs McGregor moving forward, White quickly shot the idea down.

"I always say if Conor McGregor fights next year, that will be awesome," White said. "If Conor McGregor doesn't fight, the UFC is going to go on. I've been hearing this since 2003. 'What are going to do when Chuck Liddell is gone? What are you going to do when Georges St-Pierre leaves? You are in big trouble when Anderson Silva is gone. And Ronda Rousey.' The list goes on and on.

"Last year was the best year in the company's history so we are going to keep finding new talent and putting on the biggest fights in the world. That's what we are going to do, with or without anybody."