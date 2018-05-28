Dana White 'pretty confident' Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov happens

It's still not known when Conor McGregor will make his return to the UFC, but everyone seems to know who he'll step into the Octagon with -- and that includes UFC president Dana White.

Following the UFC Liverpool event on Sunday, White, who was in attendance for the Fight Night card, revealed to the media that he plans to meet with McGregor in Las Vegas soon to discuss his return to fighting. He also admitted that the only fight that makes sense is McGregor challenging for the lightweight championship that he never lost against current titleholder Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"Conor and I are going to meet in Las Vegas," White said at the press conference. "I'm pretty confident [a lightweight title fight] is a fight that Conor wants, and I'm pretty confident that is a fight Khabib wants. So yeah, I could see that happening."

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since he made history by capturing the lightweight title from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016 to become the first simultaneous two-division champion. He was eventually forced to relinquish the lightweight championship, and it was then claimed by the undefeated Nurmagomedov at UFC 223. Of course, that was the same event where the rivalry between McGregor and Nurmagomedov was magnified by the former's infamous bus attack.

Nothing is set in stone as of yet, and McGregor still has a legal battle from that bus attack to deal with, but it certainly appears as if the wheels are being set in motion for what would ultimately be one of the most anticipated championship fights in the history of the UFC.