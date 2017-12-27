Dana White questions GSP's intentions, shoots down talk of Conor McGregor fight

Prior to Georges St-Pierre's decision earlier this month to vacate his middleweight championship after just 33 days -- the shortest title reign in company history -- UFC president Dana White told media members he'd be "super pissed" if such a scenario played out.

St-Pierre, 36, who returned from a four-year retirement to win a UFC title in his second weight division against Michael Bisping, cited heath reasons following a bout with ulcerative colitis. But the decision made a mockery of a contract clause White had added, forcing GSP to make his first 185-pound title defense against interim champion Robert Whittaker (who will now face Luke Rockhold in February for the full title).

White, who spoke with ESPN on Wednesday, was asked for a status on St-Pierre's return.

"There is no status," White said. "I knew what he was doing. That's why I put [a mandatory title defense] into his contract. We both knew what was going on.

"I don't know, man. I don't think the guy wants to fight. I think he jumped in, grabbed some cash and went back to Canada."

St-Pierre (26-2), who was making his middleweight debut at UFC 217, talked after the fight about how uncomfortable he felt at the new weight after adding so much muscle. Should he return to the Octagon in 2018, most expect it to be at welterweight, where he reigned from 2007 until his 2013 retirement.

There has been some speculation of late, including from GSP coach Firas Zahabi, that St-Pierre is only looking for super fights, including one against lightweight champion Conor McGregor, which would likely threaten the company's record for pay-per-view buys.

White says not so fast.

"He ain't fighting Conor McGregor," White said. "If he wants to come back, [UFC welterweight champion] Tyron Woodley or Robert Whittaker is waiting for him. They're both waiting, if Georges wants to come back."

While White publicly questioning St-Pierre's motives and willingness to fight are nothing new, it doesn't appear to be the best move for business. And fresh off a 2017 in which UFC routinely made short-term decisions based upon money, including allowing McGregor to box Floyd Mayweather in a financially gluttonous one-off, it would seem booking GSP-McGregor would be the company's top priority.

With so many interim titles and fights being booked which contradict its own rankings system, UFC has passed the point of no return when it comes to persevering the integrity of its championships. Building stars who can produce big PPV buys is clearly the company's top priority, which makes White's constant verbal battles with fighters in public feel outdated and counter productive.

One has to wonder how much longer new owner WME-IMG will want White to present himself as the legitimate face of the company. While he certainly has a long track record of drumming up interest for fights, he has spent just as much time in recent years tearing the company's top stars down at the first sign of disagreement or misstep.