Despite what Anderson Silva might have said in the aftermath of his final UFC bout on Saturday against Uriah Hall, UFC president Dana White has had enough. Silva, who was knocked out in the fourth round of what UFC deemed his retirement bout, seemed to leave the door open to another fight in his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping.

"I don't know," Silva said. "First, I'll go back home and go see with my team. Let's go see, you know, because it's tough to say it's my last or not. This is new for my entire life. Let's go see."

White was quick to say that would not be the case with UFC and even expressed regret in letting Silva fight one last time.

"I made a big mistake," White said. "I shouldn't have let him fight this fight tonight but out of respect to him, he's a legend of this sport and a legend of this company, I did something that I disagreed with. I knew I was right and tonight proved I was right. Anderson Silva should never fight again."

Silva went just 1-7 with one no contest in his final nine fights for UFC. After one of the most dominating runs in promotional history as middleweight champion from 2006 to 2013, Silva was stopped by Chris Weidman to start the down fall of his career. Now at 45 years old, Silva is a shell of himself, needing to sit down to do his post-fight interview.

"Tonight, I don't feel good about myself that I let Anderson Silva fight this last fight. We've treated Anderson with nothing but respect and if you guys knew what Anderson Silva gets paid to fight, you'd s--- your f---ing pants. I think that we've treated him like family. I shouldn't have let him fight this fight tonight," White said.