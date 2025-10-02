The UFC event at the White House is turning into a costly endeavor. UFC CEO Dana White recently revealed that the company will spend $700,000 just on grass.

The mixed martial arts organization is currently planning a card at The White House, tentatively set for sometime in June. The unique endeavor comes with unexpected logistical problems. On Wednesday, White revealed that the company will spend well into the six figures to repair the grass that will be damaged on the South Lawn, where the Octagon will be stationed.

"This is just one little piece I was talking about last night: To replace the grass, because we're going to f--- up the South Lawn, $700,000 just to replace the grass," White told Sports Business Journal.

Such unique challenges underscore White's apprehension towards non-arena shows. He's historically avoided booking stadiums or outdoor venues with rare exceptions, such as UFC 306 at The Sphere and Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford at Allegiant Stadium, both in Las Vegas.

"There is no doubt about it, this is going to be the most challenging event we have ever done," White said. "I'm coming off a stadium event, which I don't like stadiums, to the thing that I hate the most in outdoor events."

That being said, White told CBS Sports in advance of Canelo vs. Crawford that the show's success could entice him to book the UFC's first-ever stadium show stateside.

The UFC's White House show has changed greatly since President Trump first proposed it. Originally suggested for America's 250th birthday, the card is now expected to take place in June instead of the July 4th weekend. Trump also suggested 20,000 to 25,000 spectators would attend; however, White says the number will be closer to 5,000 -- with a nearby park accommodating upwards of 85,000.