Dana White set to meet Conor McGregor in Liverpool to discuss fighter's UFC future

The wheels will soon be set in motion for former two-division champion Conor McGregor to make his way back to his UFC home, and of course, that process begins with UFC president Dana White. During an appearance on ESPN "SportsCenter" Wednesday on the heels of the blockbuster television rights deal for the promotion, White revealed that he will meet with the Irish star this coming weekend during the UFC Liverpool festivities that will be taking place.

Of course, White did mention the legal battle McGregor is currently facing stemming from his Brooklyn bus attack prior to UFC 223.

"Obviously, he has to deal with that in June," White said Wednesday. "I'm flying to Liverpool this weekend for a fight there, and he and I are going to meet in Liverpool.

"We're going to sit down and talk about his future and what's next. But obviously, I have nothing to do with the legal issues. He has to figure that out on his own."

McGregor is due back in a New York court on June 14 when he will have to answer to multiple assault charges. During the UFC 223 media day in April, McGregor and his camp stormed the Barclays Center searching for current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor proceeded to go on a violent tirade that involved hurling a metal guardrail at a bus carrying multiple UFC competitors, even altering the card because of his actions.

The last time McGregor was seen in the Octagon was the night he made history. McGregor last competed at UFC 205 in November 2016 where he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become the undisputed lightweight champion, a title he added to his collection that already claimed the featherweight championship. The victory wrote McGregor down in the history books as the first simultaneous two-division champion in history.

McGregor was subsequently forced to vacate the featherweight championship and eventually the lightweight championship as well while he has continually failed to set a date for his UFC return following his showcase boxing match against Floyd Mayweather last August.

During that UFC 223 event, Nurmagomedov became the new undisputed lightweight champion when he defeated short-notice stand-in Al Iaquinta.

Since that event and all of the happenings that surrounded it, fans have been clamoring to see McGregor return to the Octagon to try and reclaim the lightweight title he never lost against the undefeated Nurmagomedov. If talks with White go well this weekend, a significant step will have been taken toward ultimately seeing that happen.