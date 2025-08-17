The UFC plans to stage an event at the White House next July 4 to celebrate the United States' 250th birthday, but legendary fighter Jon Jones is unlikely to be on the card. He and UFC CEO Dana White have differing views on whether he should headline the historic event, and White said this weekend that he would set the odds on Jones' participation at "a billion to one."

Despite his retirement, Jones remains in the UFC testing pool and continues to train. He expressed his interest in participating in the July 4 event and said he was disappointed in White's decision not to consider him for a spot on the card.

"Let me ask you, what do you think Jon would do in the next couple of months that would make me trust putting him on the White House card?" White said after Saturday's UFC 319 event. "I already said that I don't trust him, and you're asking me what could he do for me to trust him in the next three months. You don't trust him. I don't talk to him. I haven't talked to him at all. I would not bet on him. If I had to make odds, it's a billion to one that I put Jon Jones on the White House card."

Jones' track record outside the Octagon is reason for concern. He was alleged this year to have fled the scene of a traffic accident and faced a misdemeanor charge for the incident. Legal issues and controversies littered his career, as he faced suspensions and removal from the UFC rankings and vacated multiple titles for his failed drug tests, a hit-and-run conviction, a domestic violence arrest and other troubles.

"In a recent interview, I shared that the opportunity to fight at the White House gave me something deeper to fight for, a 'why' that goes beyond paychecks or belts," Jones said last month when White essentially ruled him out of the White House event. "Fighting for my country gives me a greater purpose!

"The silver lining in all this is knowing the fans see my heart. They see, I am ready and willing to take on anyone, to represent my country on a historic stage. For me, it's never been just about the opponent. I'm chasing legacy, something timeless, something bigger than the moment. So for now, I'll keep grinding, stay patient, and stay faithful. I'm ready to fight on July 4th."

White said on "CBS Mornings" that he and President Donald Trump will meet later this month to finalize details and review the potential venue for the July 4 event. He has been outwardly optimistic about the likelihood that the first MMA event ever held at the White House would become a reality.