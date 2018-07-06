Dana White: UFC won't further penalize Conor McGregor for UFC 223 bus attack

Conor McGregor's return to the UFC seems inevitable, but first he must deal with the legal ramifications stemming from his Brooklyn bus attack prior to UFC 223. McGregor is due back in a New York courtroom on July 26 as he and his legal team attempt to negotiate a plea deal for the attack that took place on April 5.

Still, no matter what the court decides later this month, many have speculated whether the former featherweight and lightweight champion will be subject to any further punishment from the UFC upon his return to competition. Well, it doesn't seem as if "Notorious" will have to worry about anything past what the court hands down. UFC president Dana White sat down with Yahoo's Kevin Iole ahead of UFC 226 this weekend in Las Vegas, and when questioned whether any sort of hammer will be dropped on McGregor by the organization, he made it very clear that there will be no further punishment. White believes that the legal battle McGregor is fighting right now is more than enough.

"No, whatever happens to him in court is gonna happen," White said. "And let me tell you what, he's been penalized ... financially. This is gonna cost Conor a s---load of money. He's been on the shelf for a while now, and will be for even longer until this is finished. There's nothing more I can do to him than what's been done to him by the law."

Simply put, the UFC needs McGregor back in the fold as quickly as possible, so the assumption has been that he wouldn't be facing any punishment from the UFC when he's ready to return. You could argue whether that's right or wrong on the UFC and White's part, but the chances of the UFC further hindering his return to the Octagon seemed rather unlikely.

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since November 2016 when he captured the lightweight championship from Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become the company's first simultaneous two-division champion. He famously participated in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather last August, losing via TKO in the 10th round. Upon his return to the UFC, it's expected that McGregor will challenge for the lightweight championship he lost by squaring off with Khabib Nurmagomedov -- the man who was the target in that Brooklyn melee McGregor caused.