Daniel Cormier 'emotional' over Jon Jones' failed drug test and suspension
The former UFC light heavyweight champion may be getting his title back soon
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier may well regain his title sooner than later now that current title holder Jon Jones has been suspended after testing positive yet again for a banned substance. Jones' sample provided at the weigh-in ahead of UFC 214 raised the flag for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which along with UFC announced the suspension Tuesday night.
Cormier was defeated via third-round TKO when Jones first landed a vicious kick to the side of his head -- a well-scouted and properly delivered strike -- that appeared to daze Cormier, who tripped, spun around and was eventually pounced on by Jones. After the fight, a concussed Cormier was extremely emotional in the middle of the Octagon.
He conveyed a similar sentiment Tuesday night in a statement released to the media about Jones' positive test and subsequent suspension.
"It's hard to find words to describe how I'm feeling right now," Cormier said. "I'm disappointed to hear the news. It's very emotional. We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened."
Jones' camp maintains that it is "at a complete loss" after "work[ing] tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation."
UFC president Dana White called the news "brutal" and "unbelievable," particularly considering he believe Jones to be the best mixed martial artist of all-time."
-
Jon Jones' teammate claims 'set up'
Frank Lester says there's no way Jones failed the test
-
Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic considered
The UFC president admitted Jon Jones was talking about fighting Stipe Miocic at UFC 218
-
Angry fans tweet at wrong Jon Jones
Some guy named Jon Jones was just minding his own business when all hell broke loose
-
Jon Jones' old tweet drips with irony
It almost feels like a movie the way things are playing out for Jones
-
Jon Jones tests positive at UFC 214
Jones was previously suspended for use of a banned substance before UFC 200
-
Dos Santos pulled from UFC 215 card
The former UFC heavyweight champion is No. 4 in the division rankings
Add a Comment