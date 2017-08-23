Daniel Cormier 'emotional' over Jon Jones' failed drug test and suspension

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier may well regain his title sooner than later now that current title holder Jon Jones has been suspended after testing positive yet again for a banned substance. Jones' sample provided at the weigh-in ahead of UFC 214 raised the flag for the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which along with UFC announced the suspension Tuesday night.

Cormier was defeated via third-round TKO when Jones first landed a vicious kick to the side of his head -- a well-scouted and properly delivered strike -- that appeared to daze Cormier, who tripped, spun around and was eventually pounced on by Jones. After the fight, a concussed Cormier was extremely emotional in the middle of the Octagon.

He conveyed a similar sentiment Tuesday night in a statement released to the media about Jones' positive test and subsequent suspension.

"It's hard to find words to describe how I'm feeling right now," Cormier said. "I'm disappointed to hear the news. It's very emotional. We as athletes are entitled to due process, and I will refrain from saying much more until I know exactly what happened."

Jones' camp maintains that it is "at a complete loss" after "work[ing] tirelessly and meticulously the past 12 months to avoid this exact situation."

UFC president Dana White called the news "brutal" and "unbelievable," particularly considering he believe Jones to be the best mixed martial artist of all-time."