Daniel Cormier gets support from WWE superstar Seth Rollins after win at UFC 226

Daniel Cormier made history at UFC 226 by becoming only the second simultaneous two-division champion in promotion history after he made quick work of Stipe Miocic. Immediately following the stunning win, it didn't take long to learn who Cormier's first challenger for his heavyweight championship will be down the road. Former UFC heavyweight king and reigning WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar entered the cage after being called upon by Cormier, and from there, a WWE-style trash-talk session ensued.

With Cormier being one of the more likable personalities in professional sports, many people are behind him defeating Lesnar when they do have their fight, especially seeing as Lesnar isn't exactly the most well-liked person in either WWE or the UFC. One of Cormier's supporters is none other than friend and current WWE Raw-brand superstar Seth Rollins, who actually offered up some words of encouragement for Cormier following the fracas with Lesnar in Las Vegas.

During a recent interview with Instinct Culture, Cormier revealed that Rollins sent him a text message after UFC 226 with one simple message -- that message being to basically do to Lesnar what he had just finished doing to Miocic in the Octagon.

First interview is up! I talked to @dc_mma about #BrockLesnar, if he thinks we'll see Connor/Khabib this year, if he still plans on retiring at 40, if he's defending the Light Heavyweight title soon + more! #ESPYS #HumanitarianAwards #DanielCormier https://t.co/9geykfTISv pic.twitter.com/Ep4YDOKcPJ — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) July 18, 2018

"Maybe that's why [Lesnar's] mad at me because I'm friends with Seth Rollins," Cormier said. "I got a text message from Seth right after the fight. He goes, 'congratulations now go kick Brock's ass.' That's what I'm gonna do."

For those who may not be aware just how close Cormier and Rollins are, the new UFC heavyweight champion is a staunch supporter of Rollins' efforts in the ring. This was no more evident than when Cormier, in attendance at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, lost his mind when Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to become the undisputed heavyweight champion in the main event by defeating Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

Who knows, though, maybe buddies Cormier and Rollins will end up facing one another in the future. In a separate interview, Cormier did -- more than likely jokingly -- proclaim that maybe he'd be the one that could beat Lesnar for the Universal title that he has held since April 2017.

"Maybe I'll beat Brock for the Universal Title," Cormier said.