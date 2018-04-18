Daniel Cormier hired on as high school wrestling coach in Northern California
Cormier will be working at Gilroy High School in Santa Clara County
UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier already has an impressive resume, but his latest professional accomplishment may actually be one of his more surprising ones. Cormier will be working at Gilroy High School as the head wrestling coach, it was announced Tuesday, in addition to his previously existing job as the head coach of the Daniel Cormier-AKA Youth Wrestling Club. He's doing the work at his local high school pro bono, instead giving his stipend to the assistant coaches at the school.
Time to spare certainly won't be one of the champ's problems going forward, as he also has two other programs to keep an eye on, including LUTE! Training Academy and Knoxx Gym. In addition to all of these responsibilities on his plate, Cormier will be facing off with Stipe Miocic on July 7 at UFC 226 for the heavyweight championship. So, how he has the time to do all of this in addition to a gig as a commentator is pretty absurd.
"This opportunity is huge for me," he said, via MMAFighting.com. "Wrestling has been the foundation for everything I've done. I'm excited to coach a great team in Gilroy and excited to give back to the town that has accepted me and my family so openly."
It's awesome to see how much Cormier continues to give back, and it's hard to envy the teams going up against an entire squad that will be trained by the 20-1 MMA fighter.
