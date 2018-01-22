Daniel Cormier lays out retirement plans, won't consider move back to heavyweight

If UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier's plan is carried out to perfection, he will exit the Octagon for the final time before his 40th birthday.

Two days after defending his 205-pound belt with a dominant second-round TKO against Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220 in Boston, the 38-year-old Cormier addressed his future during Monday's appearance on "The MMA Hour."

"Come March, I will have 12 months, at max, left," Cormier said. "I'm going to be done by March 20, 2019. I won't be fighting again."

Cormier (20-1, 1 NC), who was scheduled for an MRI on his thumb after injuring it against Oezdemir, is unsure what the timetable will be for his next fight. One thing the former U.S. Olympian does know is that he's ready to be focused solely on being a father, meaning he doesn't plan on returning to the UFC once he steps away for good.

"I'm done, I'm going to be done at 40," Cormier said. "I won't be back. There won't be jumping around or 'I'm done until I get the right type of fight.' It'll be over. I'm not going to be doing this anymore. I've said time and time again that I've lived a great life in sports, I've loved every moment of it.

"My family has revolved around sports. Not only my family, [wife] Selena and the kids, but also my mom and my dad. I've been the center of the athletic universe for my family for a really, really long time, and it's time for that to be little Daniel and Marquita. It's time for them to be the center of our athletic competition, and I just want to be one of those crazy dads that gets to yell on the sideline and just go crazy and brag about his kids."

Thank you That was amazing. wanna dedicate that to the 1’s who matter most. I love you Salina, Daniel and Marquita. And to all my family and fans. I love you @zinkinsportsmanagement all my partners and coaches @americankickboxingacademy I thank you all. #weareaka #andnewagain DC pic.twitter.com/w7jt02OXt5 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 21, 2018

Despite UFC president Dana White's comments late Saturday regarding his interest in matching Cormier against heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic, don't expect to see that anytime soon.

Not only is Cormier, who who made his UFC debut at heavyweight in 2013, no longer interested in tangling with opponents that much larger than him, he's also not interested in interfering with Cain Velasquez's plans. Cormier originally left the division four years ago to avoid facing his friend and training partner, who was then champion.

"I've talked about this time and time again and people keep asking. Look at the size difference between me and these dudes," Cormier said. "They just want to see me fight these big guys. So, that's not on my radar right now, you know? I'm just going to try to figure out what's going on with my hand and see what's next.

"It's not like I'm fighting small guys. Alexander Gustafsson could be a heavyweight, so it's not like fighting at heavyweight is the only way to fight big guys. I mean, Gus is a big guy. So yeah, I'm just going to hang out right now and see what's next, and see who presents themselves as the next challenge."

One of the biggest problems for the UFC will be finding Cormier a suitable opponent moving forward in an incredibly thin division. Gustafsson, who Cormier edged by split decision in 2015, is recovering from shoulder surgery.

Should Cormier have his pick, though, he would undoubtedly be open to a third meeting against the only man to ever beat him.

Cormier suffered his most devastating defeat via third-round TKO to Jon Jones last July in their rematch but the fight was ruled a no contest after Jones failed a drug test for anabolic steroids. Although Cormier was given back his title, Jones could potentially return to the Octagon in 2018 if he's able to prove the test was the result of a tainted supplement.

"I don't really have a perfect scenario, because if I start to think, 'Well, it'd be great if I beat Gustafsson in July and then beat Jones in December,' now it's about them," Cormier said. "It's not about them anymore. It's about me. It's my story. I don't care who I fight over the course of this next 14 months.

"It's going to be who's deserving. My legacy, my career, is not tied to beating Alexander more convincingly this time, or finally beating Jon Jones. It doesn't matter to me anymore. It's about me and what I'm doing. At the end of the day, I have to be okay with my career when it's said and done, and my career is good with me when it's said and done whether I beat Jones or if I have to beat Gustafsson or if I never face him. I'm fine with everything."